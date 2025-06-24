Jury sees video footage of stabbing during fight between friends

A Central Criminal Court jury has viewed CCTV footage of the moment a Dublin father of three was fatally stabbed in the neck following a series of drunken fights with his friend.

The jury also heard on Tuesday that a sword and a bread knife were found in the accused man’s home.

Joseph Lawlor (39) denies murdering Michael Ryan (51), outside Mr Lawlor’s house in Hampton Wood Way, St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 on June 20th, 2024.

Det Garda Ronan Kelly today told prosecution counsel Bernard Condon SC that he collated footage from CCTV and a Ring doorbell and mobile phone footage shot by Mr Lawlor’s neighbours of the three fights, including the fatal incident.

In the clip showing the stabbing, Det Garda Kelly said Mr Ryan can be seen holding a carryall bag and using it to defend himself against Mr Lawlor, who had a knife in his hand. He said the footage shows Mr Lawlor turning away from the deceased after inflicting the fatal stab wound.

A short time later, Mr Lawlor dialled 999 and asked for an ambulance, saying: “He’s bleeding out, he’s bleeding out, please, please, please ... he has blood all over him ... he’s been stabbed.”

Paramedics and gardaí arrived a short time later, the detective said.

Det Garda Ronan Lawlor of the Garda National Technical Bureau told Mr Condon that he found bloodstaining on the ground at the scene alongside clothing, money and a wallet. A black sports bag that was on the footpath near to where Mr Ryan had been stabbed contained €3,155 in notes and two blister packs of tablets.

Det Garda Lawlor also found a Royal Swiss branded bread knife on a couch in Mr Lawlor’s home. When tested at the Forensic Science Ireland laboratories, he said, it revealed DNA that shows it to have been the knife used to stab Mr Ryan.

There was also a sword on the floor in the livingroom, he said.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor told the jury of five women and seven men that a legal issue has arisen that she must deal with in their absence. She asked the jury to return on Wednesday. .

In his opening address this week, Mr Condon told the jury that both men had been drinking heavily together before the fatal fight, which was the third physical altercation between them that night.

Counsel said he expects it will be a straightforward task to find that Mr Lawlor inflicted the fatal wound, but it will be for the jury to determine Mr Lawlor’s intention at the time of the killing.