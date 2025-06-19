Man secures €90,000 settlement over wife’s death from blood clot in hospital

Senior counsel told the High Court it was their case that Mallow General Hospital did not test Katherine Heneghan properly. Photograph: iStock

A man who sued over the sudden death of his wife at Mallow General Hospital five years ago has settled a High Court action for €90,000.

Katherine Heneghan (71) died as a result of a blood clot on September 10th, 2020.

Philip Heneghan’s senior counsel, John O’Mahony, with Doireann O’Mahony, told the High Court it was their case that Mallow General Hospital did not test Ms Heneghan properly. They claimed she may have survived if given blood thinners.

Mr Heneghan (83), with an address in Mallow, sued the HSE over his wife’s death. The settlement is without any admission of liability.

The case alleged Ms Heneghan had been complaining of shortness of breath and had a swelling on her leg.

It was claimed the medical team did not assess Ms Heneghan’s risk of a blood clot. It was contended that such an assessment would have shown there was a moderate to high risk of a blood clot developing.

It was claimed that the risk of blood clot development should be assessed when a breathless patient presents to an emergency department.

It was further claimed that there was a failure to deliver a reasonable and safe standard of care.

It was further contended that the news of his wife’s sudden death had been conveyed to Mr Heneghan in a hospital lift and that this was done in an unprofessional manner causing him profound shock and distress.

The HSE denied all of the claims.