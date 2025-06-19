Man punched retired judge after saying ‘you put me in jail for nothing’, court hears

Jamie O’Connor (44), of Laurel Lodge, Clare Road, Ennis, appeared in court in connection with the alleged assault of a retired judge. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

A Co Clare man told a retired District Court judge “you put me in jail for nothing” before punching him outside a cafe, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Jamie O’Connor (44), of Laurel Lodge, Clare Road, Ennis, has appeared in connection with the alleged assault of retired District Court judge Joseph Mangan last Saturday afternoon.

Mr Mangan, who is in his early 80s, served on the bench for 27 years and was the assigned District Court judge for Clare from 2001 to October 2011, when he retired aged 67.

Mr O’Connor is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Mangan at Barrack Court, Ennis, on June 14th, contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

READ MORE

Judge Alec Gabbett said this is “an extremely serious alleged offence” where a man in his 80s was allegedly assaulted for “carrying out a public duty when he was a judge”.

Judge Gabbett said there is a possibility of other charges to follow.

In a contested application for Mr O’Connor’s bail, Sgt John Burke told the court it will be alleged Mr Mangan was having a coffee on the afternoon of June 14th when he was approached by Mr O’Connor, who allegedly said: “You put me in jail for nothing.”

Sgt Burke said it is alleged Mr O’Connor punched Mr Mangan after the brief interaction.

He said the accused fled the scene.

He said Mr Mangan was treated at the local injuries unit for possible concussion and dizziness.

Sgt Burke said Mr O’Connor was later arrested, making no admissions and blaming alcohol “for his memory loss”.

Sgt Burke said gardaí were opposing bail.

Judge Gabbett refused bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

Judge Gabbett granted legal aid for solicitor Stiofan Fitzpatrick to represent Mr O’Connor. Mr Fitzpatrick asked for bail to be granted as he said it will take months for directions to be made in the case.

Judge Gabbett remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before court next Wednesday.