Hospital apologises after misdiagnosis of seven-year-old’s appendicitis

A letter of apology from University Hospital Galway was read in the High Court. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A hospital has apologised to a girl whose appendicitis was misdiagnosed at its emergency department in July, 2022, before her appendix later ruptured.

A letter of apology from University Hospital Galway (UHG) was read in the High Court as Ariana Mocanu settled a legal action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) for €64,000.

Jeremy Maher SC, instructed by PBN Litigation for Ariana, told the court the girl – who was seven years old at the time – had been incorrectly diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and discharged after midnight with antibiotics.

Nine hours later, counsel said, she was brought back to the hospital but her acute appendicitis had progressed to a perforated appendix and peritonitis. She required urgent surgery.

READ MORE

Counsel said the girl’s father had, on a number of occasions, raised the possibility of appendicitis with the hospital’s treating medic but was told it was a urinary tract infection.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told that liability and causation in the case are contested.

In a letter, UHG said Ariana had been assessed by an emergency medicine doctor who formed the opinion, based on her presenting complaints, that the diagnosis was more likely to be a urinary tract infection than appendicitis.

“On this occasion, the diagnosis turned out to be incorrect. The hospital apologises for this initial misdiagnosis,” the letter from hospital manager Chris Kane said.

It added: “We regret what Ariana and her family went through and we wish Ariana and her family the very best.”

Mr Maher told the court that experts on their side would say there was never a case where she should have been sent home. He said the HSE contended surgery would not have been possible at the hospital before morning in any event, which counsel said he found to be bizarre.

Ariana had to have open surgery the next day and counsel said she had shown incredible courage.

Ariana, from Gorey, Co Wexford, sued the HSE through her father.

Outside court, the girl’s parents, Diana and Petru Mocanu, through solicitor Piarais Neary, said they had brought the case for Ariana and to highlight to other parents the risk of appendicitis and to know the signs and when to seek urgent medical treatment.

They said they welcomed the apology after three years.

The young girl was brought to UHG on July 23rd, 2022 complaining of acute central abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was afailure to take any reasonable care for the safety of the girl and an alleged failure to exercise an appropriate level of skill, competence and diligence in or about the diagnosis, assessment, management and treatment of the child when she presented at the hospital.

It was claimed she had been discharged with an incorrect diagnosis whereas she should have been admitted.

All of the claims were denied. Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey said he was satisfied it was fair and reasonable.