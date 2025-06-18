Shelbourne FC Academy soccer player awarded €17,500 over injuries sustained during training

Counsel said the player had been instructed by coaching staff to jump from a press-up position and had struck what was described as 'a negligently placed weights bar'. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

A judge has approved a €17,500 settlement offer to a promising young soccer player who was injured just over two years ago during training with Shelbourne Football Club Academy.

Barrister Michael Murray told the Circuit Civil Court on Wednesday that Ryan Darcy, now aged 14, of Beresford Gardens, Donabate, Co Dublin, had suffered two lacerations to his face while doing box jumps at the AUL League Complex Facility in Clonshaugh, Coolock, Dublin, in March 2023.

Mr Murray, who appeared with Downes Solicitors, told Judge Fiona O’Sullivan that Ryan, a promising young soccer player, was 11 when he suffered facial injuries during agility exercises at football training.

He said an application was made on his behalf to the Injuries Resolution Board last September and, following negotiations during mediation, an offer of €17,500 compensation to the boy, together with €8,537 special damages for costs, fees and expenses, was agreed with the Shelbourne academy.

READ MORE

Mr Murray said Ryan had been instructed by coaching staff to jump from a press-up position and had struck what was described as “a negligently placed weights bar”, causing him to suffer lacerations to his forehead and his right eyelid.

He had been taken to the accident and emergency department of Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his injuries had been treated before his discharge into the care of his GP, Dr Peter Watson of the Donabate Clinic.

Ryan’s father, Robert Darcy, in written evidence, told the judge his son was later treated by Prof Sean M Carroll, an expert in micro and plastic surgery at the Beacon Consultants Private Clinic, Sandyford, Dublin.

In a medical report, Prof Carroll said two scars on Ryan’s face, following treatment, had recovered so well that just under a year after the incident, they were barely noticeable at conversation distance. Cold weather conditions made them noticeable.

The court heard Ryan had undergone an ophthalmological review because of the proximity of the second injury to his eye.

The judge said Ryan had suffered nasty injuries but had recovered extremely well. She was satisfied to approve the €17,500 offer to be lodged in court together with €8,537 in special damages to be paid out to his solicitor.