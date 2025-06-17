Man charged over drive-by shooting is ‘leading instigator’ of ongoing Limerick feud, court hears

Limerick District Court heard gardaí were fearful someone would be killed or seriously injured if defendant was granted bail. Photograph: Google Street View

A man charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Limerick, is one of the leading instigators of an ongoing feud in the city, gardaí have alleged in court.

Shane Blackhall, (20), of Mungret Court, Watergate, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today in respect of a gun attack at Hyde Avenue on January 6th..

Gardaí alleged during a bail hearing that Mr Blackhall was “actively involved” in violent feud and they were fearful someone would be killed or seriously injured if he was granted bail.

Det Gda Seamus Murphy told the court he charged Mr Blackhall on Monday with one count of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances on January 6th. He was also charged with one count of unlawfully taking a car, which gardaí allege was used in the January 6th shooting.

Mr Blackhall was also charged with possessing €26,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply, and, possessing cannabis.

Det Gda Murphy told the court that at 6.34pm on January 6th, gardaí responded to reports of a shooting at Hyde Avenue and discovered a stolen Volkswagen abandoned and extensively damaged after it had crashed into a lamp-post nearby.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage showing the stolen car travelling along Hyde Avenue and “slowing” as it came to houses, and a “number of shots” discharged.

Garda Murphy said the footage shows the car travelling “at speed” away on to Lenihan Avenue and on to Rosbrien Road.

It shows the car crashed at Ashbourne Avenue and two individuals fleeing the vehicle.

Det Gda Murphy alleged a subsequent forensic examination of the car resulted in the discovery of DNA on the driver-side airbag, which he alleged was a match for Mr Blackhall’s.

He said further more serious charges were anticipated against Mr Blackhall in respect of the shooting investigation.

He was objecting to bail due to the “seriousness of the charges, and the strength and nature of the evidence”.

“I believe that if he (Mr Blackhall) is granted bail, the accused will again become involved in this (south side Limerick) feud and will pose a serious and active threat to homeowners and members of the public.”

Mr Blackhall’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan stated the accused would abide by whatever bail conditions the court decided.

Refusing bail, Judge Patricia Harney said she believed Det Gda Murphy’s evidence “should be accepted”.

She remanded Mr Blackhall in custody to appear before the court again on June 24th.