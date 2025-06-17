Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre to be asked to help Noah Donohoe inquest

Journalist Donal MacIntyre has carried out his own investigations into Noah Donohoe's disappearance

Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre will be asked to provide assistance to the inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

A coroner told a court on Tuesday he expects the long-awaited proceedings to begin in November.

Noah (14) was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney is presiding over the inquest into the death of the boy, who was a pupil at St Malachy’s College.

READ MORE

Fiona Donohoe, mother of Noah Donohoe, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, on Tuesday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, who was in attendance for the hearing, is hoping to get answers to some of her questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

At the preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, counsel to the coroner, Peter Coll KC, updated the court on applications for PIP (properly interested person) status from two participants. He also updated the court in relation to expert evidence, CCTV evidence and the disclosure of police information.

Mr Coll then addressed the court about the “Donal MacIntyre materials”.

The reporter, known for his undercover TV investigations, has been looking into Noah’s disappearance. His investigation has been funded by online donations.

Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Mr Coll said there had already been correspondence with Mr MacIntyre in relation to “certain materials which relate to his investigation”. He suggested further correspondence be sent to the journalist to set out “why it is felt he may be in a position to assist the inquest”.

“To date, Mr MacIntyre has been very helpful and he has voluntarily provided material to the inquest,” he said. “We just have to continue to explore with him to how that might be further developed.”

Brenda Campbell KC, representing Ms Donohoe, said her client is “very grateful to Mr MacIntyre for the assistance he has given the inquest and material he has given the inquest so far”.

“She is keen to make sure Noah’s inquest proceedings are the fullest possible exploration of all the evidence and for that reason, she is grateful to Mr MacIntyre for the assistance he has given,” she added.

“If he can give further assistance in relation to any aspect of the evidence, then of course she would encourage him to do so.”

The court was also updated on correspondence with Meta’s UK lawyers about accessing information on Noah’s Instagram account.

Mr Coll said efforts are still ongoing in this regard. He said a court order may have to be served on Meta in the US.

Mr Justice Rooney said: “I am concerned that a court order will be ignored. Hopefully that won’t be the case.”

The inquest, which will be heard by a jury, has suffered a number of delays. However, Mr Justice Rooney said he believes it is now on course to begin on November 3rd. The next preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9th. - PA