Convicted rapist jailed again for sex act with teenager

A man who is serving a sentence for raping a woman in Limerick city has been jailed again after he pleaded guilty to engaging in a sex act with an underage teenage girl in Limerick.

Cristian Gogosiou (40), of Mount Kenneth Place, Courtyard, Limerick, had a four-year sentence reduced to 3½ years, after he admitted one count of “defilement” of a child under the age of 17, at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

The girl, who was 15 at the time and who cannot be identified to protect her right to anonymity, had run away from home and was living in hotels and staying with friends.

Judge Colin Daly said the girl came into contact with Gogosiou while she was staying in a Limerick hotel on July 5th, 2020.

The judge, who lifted reporting restrictions on identifying Gogosiou, said the Romanian man agreed to drive the girl to one of her friend’s homes if she performed oral sex on him.

Gogosiou drove himself and the girl to a carpark where she performed oral sex on him, it was heard.

Afterwards, she told her mother what happened and they both went to a garda station to make a complaint against Gogosiou.

“He (Gogosiou) knew her young age, he knew she was vulnerable and he took advantage of her,” the judge said.

In a victim impact statement, the girl wrote that her mental health and her relationships with her family and a former boyfriend had suffered due to the assault.

Judge Daly said that a headline sentence of four years was appropriate, which he reduced by six months.

“He is a 40-year old Romanian national, he has a partner and a child, he has been in Ireland for 10 years and he has a history of employment, he co-operated with gardai.”

Gogosiou was also added to a national register of sex offenders for an indefinite period.

In 2024 Gogosiou was jailed for eight years for raping a homeless woman in Limerick in 2019.