‘Why are there all these mistakes?’ Woman laments loss of daughter and unborn grandson as hospital apologises

Margaret Kavanagh holds a photograph of her daughter Caroline Kavanagh, who died along with her unborn son in 2015. Photograph: Collins Courts

Tipperary University Hospital has apologised to the family of a woman for shortcomings in care which led to her death and that of her unborn baby.

Caroline Kavanagh was 22 weeks pregnant with her second child when she first presented at the Clonmel hospital’s emergency department with chest pain.

Dr John O’Mahony SC, for Ms Kavanagh’s family, told the High Court the 37-year-old was misdiagnosed and her heart attack symptoms were not identified or addressed before she was discharged home.

In what counsel described as a “heartbreaking and extremely sad case”, Ms Kavanagh was found unresponsive five days later in bed at her home in Kilmallock, Co Limerick and was later pronounced dead.

“Her mother came to her home and found her daughter motionless in bed. Caroline had died and the baby she was carrying died with his mother,” counsel said.

Dr O’Mahony, instructed by Ciaran O’Keeffe solicitor, said there was unfortunately a misdiagnosis at the hospital. He said there was a mistaken belief that an elevated level of the protein Troponin in the blood was due to pregnancy when it can also point to cardiovascular issues.

The letter of apology was read in court as Ms Kavnagh’s mother Margaret Kavanagh, of Cashel, Co Tipperary, settled a High Court action against the HSE over her daughter’s death on February 11th, 2015.

In the letter, interim hospital manager Ailish Delaney expressed “our profound sympathy and condolences to you on the loss of your daughter Caroline and her unborn child”.

It added: “The management and staff of the hospital apologise sincerely for the shortcomings in the care which was provided to Caroline and which led to her tragic death. The hospital wishes to acknowledge the heartache and distress suffered by her family because of her premature passing and to express our sincere sympathy and regret.”

A breach of duty was admitted by the HSE in the case.

Noting the settlement, and the division of the statutory €35,000 mental distress payment, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to the family.

At the time of her death, Ms Kavanagh’s daughter Megan was just nine-months-old.

Speaking outside the court, Margaret Kavanagh said it had taken the family 10 years to get justice for Caroline, but the apology would not bring back her daughter or her unborn baby.

“While we acknowledge the apology from the HSE, as a family we believe that if the past mistakes that were made had had been corrected we would not be here today,” she said.

She said Caroline was very much looking forward to the birth of her second child, to be named Thomas James (TJ) and was “a great mother, daughter, sister and just a great person”.

“Why are there all these mistakes? We are in the 21st century and we seem to be going backwards,” Mrs Kavanagh added, clutching a picture of her daughter worn in a pendant around her neck.

She said she dhe hoped no family would in future have to go through “the pain and loss we have experienced in the last 10 years”.

In the proceedings it was claimed a correct diagnosis of acute heart attack was not made and Caroline Kavanagh was not offered appropriate cardiac care to significantly improve her chances of survival when she attended the hospital on February 6th, 2015. She died of complications of heart attack on February 11th, 2015.

It was claimed substandard care was provided and she did not have an echocardiogram. She was started on cardioprotective medication on admission to hospital but these were stopped on discharge.