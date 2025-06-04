Man accused of knife ‘slashing’ attack in Dublin city centre is refused bail

A man accused of a severe knife “slashing” attack in Dublin city centre on Monday, leaving an Algerian national in a critical condition, has appeared in court.

Adel Attal (31), also from Algeria but living in Ireland for two years, was refused bail by Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with assault causing harm to the man on Rosie Hackett Bridge, Eden Quay, in central Dublin, on Monday afternoon and the production of a knife as a weapon.

Detective Garda Tom McEvoy of Store Street Garda station told the court the accused man gave no reply to the charges.

The detective objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case and his “firm belief” that Mr Attal was a flight risk.

The court heard the accused, with an address on Henry Street, Mallow, Co Cork, has been living in state accommodation in Mallow.

Det Gda McEvoy told the court he thought Mr Attal would evade justice if bail were granted as the man had no ties to Ireland and had previously lived in Algeria, England, Spain and France.

The detective alleged that the injured man suffered serious slashing stab wounds to his stomach, back and legs. The court heard he had had life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery.

Det Gda McEvoy alleged Mr Attal was carrying a large knife at 4.40pm on Monday and “inflicted several slashing and stab motions” before the man fell to the ground.

Witnesses called 999 and alerted gardaí that the accused went to Wicklow Street, the court heard.

The judge was told the weapon was thrown into the Liffey, but a Garda sub-aqua unit located it on the river bed. It will be sent for testing. “Blood splatter” evidence was allegedly recovered from the accused and has been sent for forensic analysis.

Mr Attal, who has yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court and listened to the proceedings with the aid of an Arabic interpreter.

Questioned by Luke Staines, defending, the detective accepted the accused could face two years on remand until his trial.

He also agreed with Mr Staines that the injured man’s condition had been changed to “stable critical”. The solicitor said that there was a chance the man would survive.

Mr Staines told the court his client did not have a history of committing serious offences. He asked the judge to consider bail with strict conditions.

Judge Finan held that Mr Attal was a flight risk. She refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 11th. She directed he should receive a medical and psychiatric assessment in custody. Legal aid was granted.