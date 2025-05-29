Teenager who ‘aged out’ of secure care placed in Dublin city centre apartment where staff ‘drop in’

The High Court heard the young man was now in an apartment 'without an adult psychiatrist'. Photograph: Nigel Stripe/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenager who “aged out” of his secure-care placement last weekend has been placed by Tusla in a two-bedroom apartment in Dublin city centre with security guards and care staff “dropping in”.

The High Court heard on Thursday plans for the 18-year-old, who has an emerging personality disorder, were “grossly inadequate” and would have a “monumental effect on his behaviour” with potentially “seismic consequences”.

Judge John Jordan was told the young man had been in a secure-care unit for three years until last Friday where he had “responded well” to antipsychotic medication prescribed by an on-site psychiatrist.

A child or young person who is deemed to be at such a risk to themselves, or others, as to need therapeutic residential care may be detained in secure care by the High Court.

READ MORE

The young man was now in an apartment “without an adult psychiatrist”, said Shane Costello SC, for the man’s parents.

“He is being released into the community without even someone to prescribe the medication. He does not yet have a GP. He has nothing to do.”

The court heard agency care staff would “drop in” to visit the young man in his new accommodation.

Mr Costello said: “There is no assessment of needs . . . There is no aftercare document. It is grievously wrong that this is the best we can do in this country for someone with [the teenager’s] presentations.

“My clients are distraught. They feel it is only a matter of time before [he] finds himself in great conflict with society which may result in further criminal charges.”

Judge Jordan heard the adolescent was before another court on Thursday facing criminal charges relating to events while he was in special care.

The parents were “worried sick” by the situation and “my heart goes out to them”, he said.

But as their son was now 18 he could not make orders in respect of his aftercare. Nor could he “fix” those aspects of mental health services that were “hugely deficient” in responding to children and young adults with “emerging personality disorders”.

It was an issue “that needs to be addressed”, said the judge “because it is creating a situation where children coming of age are falling between stools”.

“They are not getting the care or support that they need, It is terribly unfortunate because it seems to me there is good support for the view that [the young man’s] prospects are prospects that one can be optimistic about if he gets the mental healthcare and interventions that he needs.”

He listed the matter for further review on July 3rd, saying he wanted updates on Tusla’s and the HSE’s support plans.

“It’s not too much to ask and it’s not too much for [the man] and his parents to ask,” he said.

Earlier, the court heard updates on a case involving “an incredibly vulnerable girl” aged 17 with an emerging personality disorder, in secure care and fearing she will be “left with nothing” in mental health supports on reaching 18.

“It is very apparent from the reviews she is a highly intelligent, highly articulate girl with a difficult diagnosis that State services are struggling to manage in respect of a emotionally unstable personality disorder,” the court heard.

Judge Jordan was “not satisfied” sufficient planning was under way for the girl’s aftercare. “I will if needs be, be listing this matter on a frequent basis to expedite the planning,” he said.

The number of operational secure-care beds increased from 14 to 15 since last week, the court heard.

Among those who got one was a 15-year-old boy who, the court had heard, was “free falling” and whose father believed would “die” without secure care.