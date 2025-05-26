Rapist who threatened to ‘kick baby out’ of woman jailed for 12 years

In a victim impact statement, the victim said she suffered from 'flashbacks' and 'her whole life had changed'. Photograph: Collins.

A man who threatened to “kick the baby out” of his former partner and said “either you bury me or I bury you” has been jailed for 12 years.

The 33-year-old Dublin man was convicted by a jury of rape, assault causing harm and threats to kill or cause serious harm to the victim on October 24th, 2022. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

He had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of assault causing harm, and counts of coercive control and criminal damage at the outset of his Central Criminal Court trial last February.

In the statement, which was read to the court by the woman’s friend who sat beside her throughout the trial, the victim said she lived in survival mode for nearly two years after he “threatened to kick the baby out of me”.

She said he told her: “Either you bury me, or I bury you.”

She said at the end of their relationship he “could have quickly taken my life.” She said she counts her blessings every day she survived.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the probation report put the man at high risk of reoffending in relation to intimate partner violence. The man was found guilty but does not accept the verdict of the jury, the judge noted.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years’ imprisonment and backdated it to February for time spent in custody.

Det Garda Kayleigh McCarthy told the court the pair met in autumn 2020 and established an intimate relationship.

The court was told on one occasion the woman was washing his tracksuit, and he became angry and smashed a coffee table. He blamed her for that incident and then threatened suicide if she left him.

In August 2021 when they were staying at a Dublin hotel, the court heard she had not ironed his clothes properly and he grabbed her hair. Afterwards he said: “Look what you made me do.”

The cleaning staff and a manager were perturbed by shouting they had heard, the court was told.

In September 2021. he kicked the door of her apartment, the court heard.

In November 2021, there was an argument where he shoved his hand into her face and jabbed her legs with her car keys calling her “a useless c**t” in the incident.

The following month when the victim was pregnant with his baby, he “threatened to kick it out of her”.

He called to her house and kicked her door down and assaulted her.

In October 2022, the man attended a family event and he tried to choke the woman in a public place. The court heard later that day he pushed her into a bedroom.

The victim said she did not want to have sex but he pushed her on to the bed and raped her. He put his hands around her throat and occasionally lessened his grip with his thumbs.

She believed he was going to kill her as he was saying: “Die bitch, die.”

The court heard the man continued his domineering behaviour after that rape and the woman rang gardaí. In interview, he did admit to some aspects of the allegations, the court heard. He has 11 previous convictions.

Under cross-examination by Gerardine Small SC, defending, Det Gda MacCarthy agreed the man pleaded to the majority of counts he was charged with and made admissions at the outset of the trial.