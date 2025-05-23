‘I heard the arm break before I hit the ground’: American tourist (81) robbed on visit to find ancestors’ home

The couple who had initially planned the trip to Killarney for their 50th anniversary, had intended visiting Sneem, Kenmare, and Tahilla from where her ancestors had emigrated. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

An American tourist who came to Ireland to see where her ancestors had emigrated from in the 1800s was robbed near Killarney National Park and suffered serious injuries, the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee was told.

Andrea Bartlett (81) from South Carolina gave her victim impact statement via live video link.

Tomas Starodubcevas (24), a native of Lithuania, of Tudor Lodge, Woodlawn Road, Killarney, pleaded guilty to robbing the woman of €325.

In Killarney since the age of 18, Starodubcevas was working in hospitality, and had developed drug problems, the court heard.

He had followed Andrea Bartlett and her husband William (83) from the town where they had dined celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary, the court heard.

“He appears to have spotted them in town and spent 40 minutes following them as they made their way back to their accommodation in the Port Road,” Tom Rice prosecutor put it to Sergeant Nigel Shevlin, investigating garda.

Sgt Shelvin agreed and said the accused had approached Ms Bartlett from behind and grabbed her handbag.

She suffered serious injuries to her arm and her head when she fell out on to the road. She was still recovering and her medical injuries costs amounted to $12,529.

Starodubcevas was arrested shortly afterwards and he made full admissions.

Ms Bartlett told the court she was “viciously attacked” that evening.

“He threw me to the ground. I heard the arm break before I hit the ground as it made a loud cracking sound like a three branch snapping off a tree.”

Thankfully she was not run over when she fell on to the road.

The couple who had initially planned the trip for their 50th anniversary, had intended visiting Sneem, Kenmare, and Tahilla from where her ancestors had emigrated.

“My recovery has been long and painful,” she said. Her husband William had to do everything for her and she also had to hire home help.

They also missed seeing the towns her ancestors emigrated from in the 1800s, she said.

“I used to think Ireland was a safe country,” she said.

Defence barrister Katie O’Connell, instructed by Brendan Ahern solicitor, said her client – he sat with his head bowed - was very ashamed and offered his sincere apologies.

Probation reports have been ordered and he has been remanded in custody to the second week of July 8th for sentence.

“I hope it hasn‘t put you off Ireland completely,” Judge Ronan Munro said.

The matter will be listed for the week of July 8th.