Businessman apologises in High Court for tweets accusing BBC NI presenter of sectarianism

A Co Kerry businessman has apologised in the High Court for his social media posts accusing prominent BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster Stephen Nolan of being “involved in sectarianism” and “inciting hatred and violence in Belfast”.

Mr Nolan, of Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, brought defamation proceedings in 2021 against Eddie Barrett, of Lovers Lane, Ballyard, Tralee over the posts on X, formerly Twitter, published between February and April of that year.

On Thursday, Mr Nolan’s senior counsel Martin Hayden, appearing with John Kerr BL and instructed by WP Tweed & Co, said a resolution had been reached between the parties.

Mr Barrett’s counsel Gerard Hussey BL, instructed by solicitor Paul O’Donoghue, read an apology to the court on his client’s behalf.

“In [the] posts, I accused Mr Nolan of being involved in sectarianism and of inciting hatred and violence in Belfast, together with other outrageous allegations,” the apology read.

“I fully accept that my comments were completely misguided and reckless. I appreciate that, given the subject matter, they were dangerous and could have had serious ramifications for Mr Nolan.”

Mr Barrett said in the apology that he acknowledged Mr Nolan’s “accomplished position” as an independent journalist, and said he regretted his “very personal attack” on him.

“I apologise unreservedly to Mr Nolan for any hurt caused or harm done to his good name,” he said.

Mr Hayden said the matter could be struck out. Mr Justice Alexander Owens made the order.