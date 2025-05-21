Gerry Adams defamation trial: Michael McDowell says politicians and media believe ex-Sinn Féin president was in IRA

Michael McDowell, former attorney general and former minister for justice, outside the High Court in Dublin, where former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams is pursuing a legal action against the BBC. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Senator Michael McDowell has told a jury he has not met a politician other than Martin McGuinness and Martin Ferris who did not believe former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was a member of the Provisional IRA.

Mr McDowell, a former tánaiste and attorney general, was giving evidence at the High Court in the fourth week of the trial of Mr Adams’s defamation action against the BBC.

Mr Adams claims a BBC Spotlight programme and a related article published in 2016 defamed him by falsely accusing him of sanctioning British agent Denis Donaldson’s killing at a cottage in Glenties, Co Donegal , in 2006.

The BBC denies it defamed Mr Adams, who insists he had no involvement with the death, for which dissident republicans claimed responsibility in 2009.

On Wednesday, asked by BBC senior counsel Paul Gallagher about Mr Adams’s reputation among the public, Mr McDowell said he is known as a politician who was a leading member of the IRA and active in the IRA during its period of “armed struggle”.

He said he was reputed to have been a chief negotiator between the provisional movement and the British government in the 1970s and, thereafter, he was reputed to have a role in the Belfast IRA as its officer commanding.

Following this he was believed to have become a member of the IRA’s army council, Mr McDowell said.

Asked for his view on how widespread these beliefs are, Mr McDowell said that, excluding former Sinn Féin politicians Martin McGuinness and Martin Ferris, he had never met anyone in the “political process or the media” who did not believe he was in the IRA “and who have not treated him on that basis”.

He said that during the peace process, immediately following the Belfast Agreement in 1998, the view of those in the Irish Government, based on intelligence briefings, was that Mr Adams was a leading member of the army council, along with Mr McGuinness and Mr Ferris.

Mr McDowell is yet to be cross-examined.

Ann Travers, whose sister was murdered by the IRA, gave evidence at the High Court in Dublin, where former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams suing the BBC. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

Earlier, Ann Travers, whose sister was killed by the IRA in 1984, said Mr Adams’s reputation was that of a “warmonger”. She said she believed this because of his support of the IRA and “the murder of innocent people”.

Ms Travers told the jury that while walking from Mass, her sister was killed, her father was shot six times, and said there was also an attempt on her mother’s life. The witness said she was an advocate for South East Fermanagh Foundation, a support group for victims of violence with about 5,000 members.

She said Mr Adams’ reputation within victims’ groups as someone “heavily involved” with the murder of innocent people, and as a senior member of the IRA, and senior member of Sinn Féin.

Under cross-examination from Declan Doyle SC, for Mr Adams, Ms Travers said Mr Adams has “cast a long and dark shadow” over her life, and said she “would even have a fear of him”. She said that when she speaks to people about Mr Adams, most roll their eyes and their heads.

When put to her that Mr Adams’s reputation is that of a peacemaker, she said: “I’m very sorry, but I would disagree.” She said that if she were to be asked about peacemakers in the context of Northern Ireland, the first person she would think of is John Hume.

Asked if she agreed Northern Ireland is peaceful now compared to during the Troubles, she said: “Of course, we should all be grateful we’re not getting murdered anymore.”

Mr Doyle put it toher that her evidence was tainted by personal hurt and tragedy, and a personal animus against Mr Adams. Ms Travers denied this, saying: “Obviously, I don’t love Mr Adams.”

She did not agree with the suggestion there would be no peace in Northern Ireland were it not for Mr Adams.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Alexander Owens.