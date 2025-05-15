Verdict of unlawful killing returned at inquest of Daniel McAnaspie

A verdict of unlawful killing has been returned at the inquest into the death of Daniel McAnaspie, a teenager who was murdered in 2010 while in the State care system.

The jury of three men and three women, who began hearing evidence at Meath County Coroner’s Court on Monday, found that Daniel died as result of penetrating, perforating sharp force trauma to his heart, lungs, oesophagus, trachea and stomach.

He was stabbed to death with a garden shears on February 26th, 2010.

They made 13 recommendations aimed at improving outcomes for the most vulnerable children in care.

Speaking after the verdict, Daniel’s sister Catriona and aunt Sabrina said he was the family’s “baby” and “would still be alive today” if the HSE had “done their job right”.

They said Daniel “was let down a lot” by the system and that they had been “screaming” for help for him. They said Daniel had “begged” to be taken into secure care in the months before his death.

“The day before he went missing there was people in court fighting for him that was turned away. My brother would be alive if they had sent him to where he was supposed to be. They didn’t listen to him,” said his sister.

The inquest, which ran for four days, heard the crisis in terms of the most at-risk children in care has intensified since 2010, with just 14 of the 26 secure-care beds operating due to staff shortages.

A young person who is deemed to be at such risk to themselves, or others, as to need therapeutic residential care may be detained in secure care by order of the High Court.

Mark Smith, director of special care services in Tusla, told the inquest on Thursday there were five children in crisis in need of secure-care but unable to access it.

He expected one bed to become free this week and a meeting on Tuesday should lead to a child at high risk getting the required care.

Asked whether improved pay in secure-care work would help, he said: “The pay is always a challenge ... If the pay was significantly better I am sure we would have better retention rates.”

Daniel, who was originally from Finglas, was known to care services from birth. He had had more than 20 care placements in the 15 months before he died as his life became increasingly chaotic.

The inquest heard his social workers made repeated applications to the HSE special care committee to seek a secure-care place for him, all of which were refused.

Daniel had presented at his social workers’ office terrified and “pleading to be locked up” as he owed €2,000 to drug dealers, the inquest heard.

On February 24th, 2010, Daniel’s guardian ad litem – a person appointed by the courts to be the voice of the child – recommended to Dublin District Court that, in the absence of a secure care bed – that he be sent for therapeutic secure care in Sweden. Though Daniel wanted to go, this was opposed by the HSE.

He was reported missing on February 26th after failing to return to his care home the previous night.

In 2017, two men were convicted, one of murder, the other of manslaughter, in relation to his death.