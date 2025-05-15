Teenager charged with Kansas City murder of Irish chef Shaun Brady to stand juvenile trial

Shaun Brady was a chef and owner of the Brady and Fox restaurant in Kansas City. Photograph: Facebook

The teenager charged with the murder of Irish chef Shaun Brady in Kansas City last August is to stand trial as a juvenile in a trial that has been scheduled for September.

Jennifer Phillips, a Jackson County Family Court administrative judge in the state of Missouri, has denied a request to move the case against the defendant, who was 15 years old when charged and has been identified in court by his initials, KH, from the family court and into the general court system, where he would face charges as an adult.

The defendant is to remain in detention until and during the trial, set for September 23rd. The Kansas City Star reported that the judge heard testimony which outlined details of the youth’s childhood as one defined by violence and a childhood cancer diagnosis.

She also listened to an attorney for the Office of the Juvenile Officer present the violence which led to the fatal shooting of Mr Brady outside the restaurant in which he worked and co-owned.

Members of Mr Brady’s family, including his wife Kate, were in court in April for a hearing as a video was shown in which a number of teenagers, including the accused, arrived at the restaurant in a car that, it was later confirmed, had been stolen.

They attempted to break into a Hyundai car belonging to Mr. Brady, who interrupted the theft. A Kansas court report described how Mr Brady had kicked at the stolen car as it departed the scene. The vehicle then stopped and in the video, one of the occupants exits the car and shoots at the Irish man. Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The murder, which occurred just days before the Kansas annual Irish Fest, in which Mr Brady was involved, caused general shock.

At that April hearing, the father of the teenager argued that his son should be tried a juvenile. “Development goes a long way in life, and he hasn’t gotten that far,” he said.

The teenager stands charged with counts of second-degree murder, attempted stealing of a vehicle and armed criminal action. Two teenagers were originally arrested after the murder; one was later released without charge.

A decision was taken not to reopen the popular Brady and Fox restaurant after Mr Brady’s death.