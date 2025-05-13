Child who suffered head injury in creche fall settles High Court action for €40,000

The girl was three years old at the time of the accident at the Park Academy Childcare, Bray. Photograph: Getty Images/iStock

A child who allegedly tripped and fell at a creche, suffering a bump to her forehead, has settled a High Court action for €40,000.

Doireann Collins was three years old at the time of the accident eight years ago, when it was claimed, she tripped on a mat flooring tile and struck her head on the corner of wooden decking.

Doireann Collins (11), of Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, had through her father Shane Collins sued Park Academy Ltd, with registered offices at The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin, over the accident on June 15th, 2017, at the Park Academy Childcare, Bray, premises at Southern Cross, Road, Bray, Co Wicklow.

It was claimed the child tripped and fell on an allegedly unsecured mat flooring tile, and she struck her head on the corner of wooden decking.

READ MORE

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was an alleged failure to keep and maintain the property and an alleged failure to remove all allegedly dangerous and harmful material from the vicinity.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide safe and proper pathways and safe areas for the children to play.

It was further contended there was an alleged failure to have proper regard for the safety of the child. All of the claims were denied.

It was claimed the child suffered a substantial and noticeable bump on her forehead and an ice pack was applied.

She was then brought to a medical centre, where an abrasion with soft tissue swelling was noted. There was no loss of consciousness and the little girl was discharged with precautionary head injury instructions.

In the days after, the little girl presented as uncomfortable, upset and distressed, but she made a full recovery.

Ms Justice Nuala Jackson approved the settlement.