Richard Satchwell trial: Detective saw a ‘hand’ during excavation at home of murder accused

Richard Satchwell pictured in October 2023 leaving the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

The remains of an adult female, wrapped in black plastic, were discovered on an October night in a deep grave under the floor of her Co Cork home, a murder trial jury has been told.

Detective Garda Brian Barry of the Garda Technical Bureau said he became suspicious after seeing an area of newer-looking concrete under the stairs in the sitting room of the home of Tina and Richard Satchwell. He regarded a brick wall at the side of the stairs as having been “built very poorly”.

He secured approval for the area under the stairs to be dug by builders under Garda direction and saw what he regarded as “very suspicious” black plastic in an area about two feet down.

Forensic archaeologists took over the excavation until they exposed what he believed was a hand, he said.

READ MORE

Under cross-examination he agreed the house at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, was “chock a block” with stuff, including tools, a concrete mixer, furniture and various items, when gardaí arrived on October 10th 2023 to carry out an invasive search.

A retired detective sergeant, Shane Curran, who was with the Garda Technical Bureau in October 2023, said it was 64cm to the top of the burial area where the remains were found and 84 cms to the bottom.

The average depth of a “clandestine burial” is 53cm, less than two feet, so 84cms is “very deep”, he said. The earth under the stairs was quite sandy and quite easy to dig, he added.

Detective Garda Karen McCarthy, also of the technical bureau, said she was present when the red brick partition wall was removed under the stairs to allow access and was present when human bones were discovered on October 11th 2023.

She was present at a post-mortem on October 12th and took possession of a dressing gown, a dressing gown belt, and a blanket that was around the remains of the deceased. She also took possession of the deceased’s pyjamas and a purse containing various items, including a public service card in the name of Tina Satchwell. She took possession of samples of head hair and toe nails and of small shards of glass retrieved from the head and an arm of the deceased.

The three gardaí gave evidence on Monday in the continuing trial of Mr Satchwell (58) who has denied the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at their home at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th 2017 inclusive.

The jury has been shown photos of human remains wrapped in black plastic sheeting located in a grave under the floor of the Youghal property on October 11th 2023, about six and a half years after Mr Satchwell reported his wife as missing.

The decomposed remains were later identified as Ms Satchwell. Mr Satchwell had been arrested on October 10th 2023 as gardaí brought in building equipment to carry out a forensic search of his home. He was released before the discovery of the remains but was rearrested on that discovery.

In his evidence today, Mr Curran told Gerardine Small SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, he attended as crime scene manager at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, on Tuesday October 10th, 2023, with ballistics and other specialists.

Under cross-examination by Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Satchwell, Det Garda Barry agreed the excavation was “complex enough”. Every year, the Garda Technical Bureau is involved in possibly five forensic searches for people not lawfully buried, he said.

During the search, a cadaver dog took “significant interest” in the area around the lower steps of the stairs in the sitting room and in another area near the door into the kitchen, he said.

The dog had confirmed the presence of human remains by going into “freeze mode” in line with its training.