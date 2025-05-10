Former Ryanair pilot (62) charged with possession of €10m worth of cannabis

A former Ryanair pilot, charged on Saturday with possession of more than €10 million worth of drugs, has international criminal connections, gardaí alleged in court.

Brendan O’Meara (62), of An Tulach, Summerhill, Meelick, Co Clare, was refused bail before a special sitting of Ennis District Court.

The court heard Mr O’Meara, who was hugged and kissed in the court by his wife, and two relatives, recently handed in his notice to Ryanair.

He had been intending on moving himself and his family to the United States to care for his brother who suffers with Parkinson’s disease, it was heard.

READ MORE

However, after hearing Garda objections to bail, Judge Marie Keane remanded Mr O’Meara in custody to Limerick Prison.

Gardaí alleged during the bail hearing that it was their belief that Mr O’Meara was a “flight risk”, that if granted bail he would “attempt to leave“ Ireland and fail to appear in court for trial.

Gardaí seized two large pallets of cannabis with a street value of more than €10 million at Mr O’Meara’s home, last Wednesday, May 7th.

Mr O’Meara was charged with one count of possessing cannabis for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and with one count of possessing cannabis, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Keane said the amount of drugs involved was “enormous” and that Mr O’Meara was facing a lengthy sentence if convicted on the indictment. Gardaí told the court the maximum penalty for conviction on the indictment was life in prison.

However, Judge Keane said Mr O’Meara was entitled to the “presumption of innocence”.

The judge remanded Mr O’Meara to appear before Ennis District Court again next Wednesday, May 14th.