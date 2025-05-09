Richard Satchwell told gardaí that his wife Tina’s personality changed and she was ‘threatening to leave’

Richard Satchwell (58) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at their home at Grattan Street, Youghal Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man who denies murdering his wife told gardaí her personality changed, including in threatening to leave him, about five years before her disappearance in 2017.

Richard Satchwell said his wife Tina’s personality changed following the death of her brother by suicide in 2012. He said she would say: “I’ll f**king leave you, I f**king hate you, I’ll f**king leave you” and then she would apologise.

That made him feel “not good, miserable”, he told gardaí in a recorded interview on October 10th, 2023.

In the same interview, Mr Satchwell said he and his wife “never touched sexually again” after her brother’s death. Asked how that made him feel, he said: “Useless.”

READ MORE

The jury today finished watching the interview between gardaí and Mr Satchwell on October 10th, 2023.

The jury was told, during another interview, on October 11th, 2023, Mr Satchwell was shown photos taken by gardaí of a forensic search of his home which was under way that same day. The interview was then played to the jury.

During it, Mr Satchwell was asked about photos taken inside the house. He was asked about one photo and said that was “under the stairs”.

He was asked about a cubby hole under the stairs and what he kept in there and he replied: “bits and pieces”.

Asked about another photo showing a door under the stairs, he said that was the old back door and he had created another door to the right of it.

Today is the seventh day of the trial at the Central Criminal Court of Mr Satchwell (58) who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at their home at Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th, 2017 inclusive.

The jury has heard, during a forensic search of the property more than six years later in October 2023, Ms Satchwell’s decomposed remains were found buried under the sittingroom floor.

In the October 10th, 2023 interview, Mr Satchwell reiterated previous statements that he had gone to Dungarvan on the morning of March 20th 2017 and, when he returned home about 12.30/12/45pm, his wife was not there.

He said, over that night, there were “101 thoughts” going through his head including “what the f**k is going on and why would you do this, why won’t you let me know where you are”.

He said he knew that if anyone tried attacking his wife, “they would probably come off worse because she could hold her own with anybody”.

There was “all kinds of stuff goes through my head”, he said, “not one specific thing”. He wondered was she “crying over walking away from a 30 year relationship”. He said he “had those emotions as well but in a different way, I wasn’t thinking straight”. He said he could not “turn around and blacken her”. When someone said to him there was a rumour she was seeing someone, he said, “no, it’s not like her, but then what is like her, I wouldn’t have put her down as doing this”.

Asked had he any ideas what happened, he said he had previously said, including on TV, that his wife was “threatening to leave” ever since her brother died by suicide in 2012. He said her personality changed as a result of the suicide and changed towards him.

He said she would say: “I’ll f**king leave you, I f**king hate you, I’ll f**king leave you” and then she would apologise. That made him feel “not good, miserable”.

After her brother’s suicide, he and his wife had never touched sexually again, he said. That made him feel “useless”.

He said he had not pestered her for sex at any point during relationship, “if she gave she gave, if she didn’t, she didn’t”. They were not that sexually active at any point during their relationship, he said. He had ideally wanted two children, “one of each”, but his wife had told him from day one that, if he wanted children, she was “the wrong person for you”.

He said he was “captivated” by Tina, by her looks, her “100 per cent confidence”, from the first time he saw her. He had said he would marry her and he did. “From day one to the day she left, she wouldn’t take shit.”

He said he was aged 22 when they met. He had had friendships previously but had no previous relationships. He had sex once previously, when he was aged 18, and before he met Tina.

Asked about his having said that his wife was violent to him, he said he did not regard “slaps” as violence. What he regarded as violence was being hit in the head, punched, having more than 30 bite marks on his back. He said the last time his wife did anything physical to him was with a lamp around Christmas 2016. When it was in the news about women being violent towards men, she had stopped, he said.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven women and five men.