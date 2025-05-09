Man who sued over 10-year delay in diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss settles actions for €800,000

In the High Court, Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said he was satisfied that the very best had been achieved for Padraig Byrne and the offer was fair and reasonable. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A man whose hearing loss was not fully diagnosed or treated for 10 years as a child has settled a High Court action against the Health Service Executive for €800,000.

Padraig Byrne, who has Down syndrome, got his first hearing assessment when he was 17 months old, but while a hearing loss was recorded, it was claimed, it was not adequately recognised or followed up until he was five years of age.

His counsel Hugh O’Keeffe SC, instructed by Damien Tansey Solicitors, told the court the treatment of the boy had been “wholly inadequate”. It wasn’t until he was 10 years of age that hearing aids to amplify sound were appropriately fitted and verified.

Counsel said a 10-year delay was conceded in what was a very complicated case. At one stage, he said the little boy had been given hearing aids “that were clearly going to fail.”

Padraig did not have access to the full spectrum of speech sounds between birth and almost five years of age and even then his hearing aids were not optimised until he was 10 years old, meaning he did not have the access to the speech spectrum during the optimal period for language development.

Counsel said it was their case that had Padraig’s hearing loss been diagnosed earlier he would have been given a chance to have a degree of independent living and the delay had had “a discernible effect on Padraig’s future independence”.

The HSE, he said, conceded an earlier diagnosis may have benefited the boy but it did not accept it had had an effect on Padraig’s independence.

Padraig Byrne (20), from Co Carlow, had through his mother June Byrne sued the HSE.

In the proceedings, it was claimed the delay had resulted in delayed access to optimum speech and language at a time critical for the boy’s development of speech and language.

The standard of audiological care that the boy received until September 2014, it was contended, fell significantly below that reasonably expected and the boy had been denied the best possible access to sound.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said he was satisfied that the very best had been achieved for Padraig and the offer was fair and reasonable.

In a separate case a boy who, the court heard, suffered a likely net four-year delay in the diagnosis and treatment of his hearing loss settled his action for €310,000.

Oisín Flanagan, now aged eight years of Portarlington, Co Offaly, had through his mother Fiona Flanagan sued the HSE. A breach of duty was admitted in the case.

It was claimed there had been a failure to assess the boy’s hearing as requiring amplification and he was allegedly deprived of the amplification required to access the speech spectrum of sound which at that time was critical to his speech and language.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey said it was fair and reasonable.