Libel lawyer seeks to have defence in his defamation action against publisher struck out

Libel lawyer Paul Tweed is seeking to have defence of truth struck out in defamation action. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Libel lawyer Paul Tweed has asked the High Court to strike out a defence of truth being pleaded in a defamation case he is taking against a US publisher.

Mr Tweed claims part of an academic book entitled Subversion: The Strategic Weaponization of Narratives is defamatory because it falsely portrays him as a “subversive, covert agent” of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The book was published by the Georgetown University Press in 2023 and written by Andreas Krieg, who teaches in King’s College, London.

The court heard that Mr Tweed claims, among other things, the book falsely claims he improperly writes warning letters and/or institutes legal proceedings for the purposes of silencing voices in the West who are critical of the UAE.

It also falsely claims he is portrayed as a solicitor who uses his legal practice improperly to protect or advance the UAE political regime, he says.

The book also contains an argument about how certain countries use “decentralised networks of a variety of actors, paid agents, wilful pawns and sometimes useful idiots” in order to mobilise information networks with the ultimate goal of undermining social, political consensus.

Mr Tweed claims damages and seeks an injunction requiring the removal of the book from sale or the correcting of the allegedly defamatory paragraphs.

The claims are denied and Georgetown Press pleads the defence of truth.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Micheál O’Higgins began hearing arguments on a motion filed on behalf of Mr Tweed as to why the defence of truth should be struck out or alternatively the defendant should be required to amend its defence. The defence will deliver its reply on Friday.

Mr Tweed specialises in defamation law and is representing former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, whose action against the BBC is at hearing in the High Court. He also represents businessman Declan Ganley in a case against the US news broadcaster CNN which has yet to be heard.