Garda faces trial after Brazilian delivery driver’s leg severed at M50

João Henrique Ferreira: injured in an incident on the M50 in October 2023.

A garda faces trial after a Brazilian delivery driver’s leg was severed by a car on the M50 in Dublin in 2023.

João Henrique Ferreira (25), who had lived in Ireland for five years, suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car at a slip road to the motorway in Tallaght.

When the incident allegedly occurred, he had been assisting friends in locating a stolen bicycle.

Following an investigation by the police ombudsman Fiosrú, (formerly Gsoc), criminal proceedings have begun.

Garda Neil Doyle, of Dundrum Garda station, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court on a charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Junction 11 north, at the M50 on October 28th, 2023.

The garda, dressed in a suit and tie, stood forward when the case was called, but did not address the court.

The prosecution told Judge Michele Finan that this was the first listing of the case.

Lawrence Masterson BL, instructed by solicitor Daniel Hughes, representing Mr Ferreira, said his client had travelled back from Brazil solely for the proceedings and “was anxious for the court to hear from him about the seriousness of the injuries”.

Judge Finan noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had authorised the case to stay in the District Court if the accused pleaded guilty.

Otherwise, it would have to go to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Finan held off on hearing an outline of the allegations.

The accused has not indicated a plea and his barrister asked for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

Judge Finan noted that Mr Ferreira was set to go back to Brazil for further prosthetic surgery in two weeks.

The prosecutor sought a four-week adjournment, which the judge granted.

She also ordered the prosecution to provide the defence solicitor, Liz Hughes, with disclosure of evidence “as soon as possible” so the garda’s legal team can “consider his position” and his plea.

She told Garda Doyle he must return on June 12th to indicate a plea, and for the court to consider jurisdiction, and confirm his trial venue.