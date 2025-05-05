Man charged in connection with €100,000 drug seizure in Kerry

The man was charged with possession and possession for sale of supply of amphetamines, cannabis and cocaine

A 32-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €100,000 cocaine seizure in Kerry over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Krystian Misiak, a Polish national with an address at Flemings Lane in Killarney, was charged with a total of six offences in relation to the seizure of drugs at his apartment on May 2nd.

Mr Misiak was charged with possession and possession for sale of supply of amphetamines, cannabis and cocaine at the address, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Garda Stephen Foley of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit told a special sitting of Cork District Court on Monday that he had arrested Mr Misiak following the seizure of the drugs on May 2nd.

He said he charged Mr Misiak with the six offences and cautioned him after each one that anything he said might be taken down in evidence, but Mr Misiak made no reply to any charge.

Insp Clodagh O’Sullivan said gardaí had no objection to bail with certain conditions attached and Mr Misiak’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell confirmed his client would abide by the conditions.

Det Garda Foley said that gardaí were seeking that Mr Misiak would reside at his stated address and notify gardaí of any change of address and sign on every Friday at Killarney Garda station.

He said that gardaí also were seeking that Mr Misiak would surrender his passport or any other travel documents and undertake not to seek any replacement documents.

Det Garda Foley said gardaí were also seeking that Mr Misiak would provide them with a mobile phone number which he would keep charged and in credit so he could be contacted 24/7.

Mr O’Connell confirmed his client was willing to abide by all these conditions and he applied for free legal on the Section 15 charges, saying his client was in receipt of illness benefit.

Insp O’Sullivan applied for a remand on bail for Mr Misiak to appear at Killarney District Court on Tuesday for the DPP’s directions on the matter and Judge Philip O’Leary granted the application.

He also granted Mr Misiak free legal aid and assigned Mr O’Connell and his fellow practitioners, Andrew O’Connell and Eimear Griffin to represent him on the three Section 15 charges.