Man who attempted to abduct child from a Dublin apartment complex ordered to leave country within two weeks

Visak Rajesh Leela (26), with an address in South Dublin, had pleaded guilty to the attempted abduction on September 14th last from an apartment block in Dublin. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man who attempted to abduct a five-year-old child from a Dublin apartment complex has been handed a three-year suspended prison sentence and told to leave the jurisdiction within the next two weeks.

Visak Rajesh Leela (26), with an address in south Dublin, pleaded guilty to the attempted abduction on September 14th, 2024, from an apartment block in Dublin.

The defendant told gardaí he did not remember the incident as he was intoxicated after attending a party. He said he did not know why he ran after the child and pushed him out of the building. However, he suggested that perhaps he thought he knew the children.

After hearing the facts of the case, Judge Martin Nolan previously said there were “troubling aspects” to the case, and adjourned the case for a probation report, including an assessment of Leela’s risk of reoffending.

READ MORE

On Monday, Judge Nolan said this was a “somewhat unusual case” and noted the probation report, which assessed Leela at low risk of reoffending.

The judge said in light of the facts of the case and the probation report, the court had considered if Leela “is a danger to children” and “come to the conclusion he is not”.

The judge said, however, any offences involving children are serious and courts are “very careful to protect children”.

The judge said the court considered in the circumstances of this case that Leela’s culpability was low and that he didn’t deserve an immediate custodial sentence.

Having considered Leela’s personal circumstances and the mitigation, the judge imposed a three-year sentence, suspended on strict conditions. He directed Leela to leave the jurisdiction within the next two weeks and not to return for 10 years.

Counsel explained that Leela’s parents live in Qatar and that he has no siblings, and he does not come from ‘any means’. However, he has a bachelor of commerce and a master’s in marketing. He had also lined up an MSC in marketing, and is devastated that he will now not be able to pursue that.

Counsel said that Leela had spent three months in custody following this incident and that his mental health was in dire straits.

Counsel said the defendant has a plan to deal with a psychologist in Qatar.

Counsel said Leela offered his sincere apologies to the parents and the children involved.

The court was told Leela had had plans to continue his studies in Ireland but realised this would not now happen. “He had a whole life planned ahead of him in Ireland [but] if the court gives him the chance, he’ll be on a plane tomorrow ... He fully accepts that his life in Ireland is over.”