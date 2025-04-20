Wexford court refuses bail for man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s mother

Oliver O’Toole (22), now of no fixed abode, was brought before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on a charge of assault. Photograph: iStock

A woman who received a number of stab wounds during an alleged altercation in her home has told a court she would “fear for her life” if the accused was to be released on bail.

Oliver O’Toole (22), now of no fixed abode, was brought before a special sitting of Wexford District Court on a charge of assault on Saturday evening.

He was charged with one count of assault causing harm to Barbara Fenlon (58) on April 18th, 2025, at an address in Rosslare Harbour, Co Wexford.

Sergeant Victor Isdell, prosecuting, said gardaí were objecting to bail.

Given the seriousness of the charge along with the evidence of Ms Fenlon, Judge John Cheatle said he would refuse bail.

Garda Tadgh Moran told the court gardaí received a call from ambulance control about a woman having received multiple stab wounds, including one to the back of her neck.

He said gardaí observed the woman had stab wounds to her left knee, neck and under her left eye. She allegedly said Mr O’Toole, her daughter’s boyfriend, stabbed her with a sharply bladed object.

The garda said Mr O’Toole resided in Ms Fenlon’s property.

Gda Moran said the woman’s son heard the incident as it happened and interrupted the attack, causing Mr O’Toole to flee the scene.

Gda Moran said Ms Fenlon was brought to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance for treatment to her wounds.

Gardaí arrested Mr O’Toole later that night and questioned him at Wexford Garda station.

Applying for bail, barrister for the accused, Aisling Ginger-Quinn, outlined the accused’s difficult past. He was 19 years of age when his father died, she said. He is now of no fixed abode but previously resided with his grandmother in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Ms Fenlon told the court she would have concerns for her life if the accused was to be given bail.

“He lunged at me with a knife. My fears are that he will come back. I am afraid for my life,” she said.

Remanding him in custody to appear before Wexford District Court on April 24th next via video link, the judge ordered a psychiatric report that should be made available to the court.

He also granted free legal aid.