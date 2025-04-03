High Court confirms April trial date for Gerry Adams’ defamation action against BBC

The High Court has confirmed the start of the trial date at the end of this month for a defamation action by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams against the BBC.

It may take up to three weeks to hear, the court heard on Thursday.

Mr Adams (76) claims the BBC falsely alleged he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Féin official Denis Donaldson, who worked for decades as a British spy, in Glenties, Co Donegal in 2006.

The case arises out of a 2016 BBC Spotlight programme in which Mr Adams claims the allegation was made and in an article on the BBC website.

The BBC denies defamation and claims the programme and publication were put out in good faith and during the course of discussion on a subject of public and vital interest. The BBC says the programme constituted responsible journalism that was the result of careful investigation.

The case had already been scheduled to start on April 29th and when it was mentioned at the jury cases call-over on Thursday, Eoin McCullough SC, for the BBC, said it might take three weeks to hear.

Counsel also said video facilities will be required for the courtroom for both video link evidence from witnesses and for the playing of the programme in question.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens said counsel should take that matter up with the Courts Service.

The judge said it would be the first case in the list on April 29th and he asked that the court be supplied with a copy of the pleadings.

Declan Doyle SC, for Mr Adams, said he would arrange for that.