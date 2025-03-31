Woman goes on trial accused of sexually abusing younger cousin during sleepovers

The court was played the start of a video of the complainant’s specialist garda interview, which took place in February 2023 when she was aged 15

A woman has gone on trial in the Central Criminal Court accused of sexually abusing her younger cousin when they were both children.

The 20-year-old Dublin woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of section 4 rape of the girl in various addresses in Dublin on dates between July 2017 and July 2019.

The girl was aged between 10 and 11 at the time of the alleged offending, while the accused was aged between 12 and 14.

In her opening address to the jury on Monday, Anne Rowland SC, prosecuting, said the trial would hear evidence that the girls were first cousins who had occasional sleepovers in each other’s homes or with relatives.

Ms Rowland told the jury the alleged abuse started before the accused turned 12. The accused is alleged to have been watching pornography on her tablet before asking her younger cousin to carry out sexual acts.

The complainant alleges her cousin sexually abused her and that she did not like what she was doing and asked her to stop “lots of times”, Ms Rowland said.

The jury was told there are no charges before the court pertaining to these allegations as the accused was aged under 12 years and had not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility.

Ms Rowland said the jury would hear that between July 2017 and July 2019, the girls had sleepovers in which these types of incidents happened again.

The complainant said that on one occasion when she tried to stop, the accused slapped her face, Ms Rowland said.

The court was played the start of a video of the complainant’s specialist garda interview, which took place in February 2023 when she was aged 15.

The girl said that on the first occasion, the abuse started when the girls were playing “mammies and babies” during a sleepover in their grandmother’s house which “turned into something else”. She said she believed she was aged nine or 10 at the time and that her cousin was aged 10 or 11.

She said her cousin showed her pornography on her tablet before instructing her to carry out sexual acts. She said the accused would hold her head down at times and also told her that if she did not carry out the acts, she would not be her friend any more.

“I didn’t like doing it to her and I told her that and she said she didn’t care,” the girl said in her interview.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo and a jury.