Girl settles action over burn injuries at creche for €60,000

Lauren Fennelly allegedly suffered a burn injury when she got hot glue on her face and hand while at creche in September 2022. Photograph: iStock

A girl who allegedly suffered a burn injury when she got hot glue on her face and hand while at creche has settled a High Court action for €60,000.

Lauren Fennelly was four years old when the alleged incident happened on September 9th, 2022, and the court heard she has been left with a visible scar on her left cheek as a result.

Lauren, with an address at Browneshill Road, Carlow, sued Little Trinity Creche and Montessori, with registered offices at Chapelstown Gate, Tullow Road, Carlow, and its owners, through her father, Niall Fennelly.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that Lauren was allowed or directed to use a glue gun and hot glue and there was a failure to adequately monitor or supervise her while doing so.

It was further claimed there was a failure to anticipate an accident which in fact occurred and she was exposed to a danger that was known or ought to have been known.

It was also claimed there was a failure to take any or any adequate steps to prevent the occurrence of the incident.

Liability was admitted in the case, which was before the court for assessment of damages only.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Fennelly said Lauren sustained a burn injury to her hands and to the left side of her face and had to be brought to hospital.

The court heard the injury to Lauren’s hand later cleared up and she has a flat scar on her left cheek.

Ms Justice Nuala Jackson, who inspected the scar, approved the settlement and wished Lauren and her family all the best.