Murder accused told garda he stabbed wife because she was cheating, court hears

Regin Parithapara Rajan (43) is on trial charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Dinamani (38) at their home in Cork on July 14th, 2023. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man accused of murdering his wife told a garda at the scene that he stabbed her in the throat with a knife because she was cheating and he could not “tolerate” such an act.

Regin Parithapara Rajan (43) is on trial charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Dinamani (38) at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork on July 14th, 2023.

Jurors at the Central Criminal Court in Cork were previously told the couple had travelled from India with their young son so that Ms Dinamani could take up work in Ireland.

The family were living in Cork for around four months when Ms Dinamani was found dead in a blood-soaked bed in a rental property in the city.

On Thursday the trial heard evidence from Det Garda Kenneth Lawton, who gave the accused a legal caution at the scene in Cardinal Court in Wilton on July 14th, 2023. He also asked Mr Rajan what had happened at the property.

Det Garda Lawton noted the reply from Mr Rajan: “She [Ms Dinamani] was cheating on me. She was having an affair and he lives in London. I just found out today. I saw the messages that were on her phone (details of passwords) and I could not tolerate it. It was very ugly messages.

“I just stabbed her with a knife in the throat, she was cheating on me, I could not tolerate that. I will take any sentence. I committed a crime. I could not take this. She was the love of my life.

“And this is the second time, sorry to say. I was in depression and family life was not good. I lost 15kg in the last two months.

“It was good until two months ago. When I knew she was chatting with someone, that is when I became depression.

“I did not do it deliberately. After seeing those messages I did that, sorry to say.”

The trial also heard the mother of one died of a 14cm “single swipe” incised knife cut to her neck.

It caused her to not only lose massive amounts of blood but also to “inhale and swallow” the blood from her wound.

Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan said that Ms Dinamani would have lost the ability to speak once the wound was inflicted.

Dr Mulligan carried out the postmortem examination on the remains of the deceased on July 15th, 2023.

Dr Mulligan told the jury of seven women and five men that she detected an incised wound, measuring 14cm in length, on the neck of Ms Dinamani. She said that the wound severed the large strap muscle of the neck. It also severed the thyroid artery and exposed the windpipe.

Dr Mulligan said there was evidence of aspirated blood in the lungs.

“She [Ms Dinamani] would have been breathing in blood. There was bloodstained fluid in her airways and windpipe. Her stomach filled with altered blots and clots. She inhaled and swallowed blood.”

The trial continues on Friday.