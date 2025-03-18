Man (24) pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of Peter Kennedy

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a 24-year-old man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Peter Kennedy (65) in Newbridge almost five years ago.

Brian Ibe of no fixed abode and formerly of Moore Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with murdering Mr Kennedy between April 28th and May 12th, 2020, both dates inclusive, in Newbridge.

Mr Ibe was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon where he replied “not guilty by reason of insanity” when the murder charge was put to him.

He also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assault causing harm to Garda Brendan O’Donnell at Newbridge Garda Station on or about April 29th, 2020.

READ MORE

Before the 12 jurors were empanelled, Ms Justice Melanie Greally told the jury pool that prosecution witnesses in the case include consultant psychiatrist Dr Mary Davoren and clinical psychologist Dr Kevin Lambe.

She said professional witnesses for the defence will include consultant psychiatrists Dr Conor O’Neill, Dr Stephen Monks, Dr Patrick McLoughlin and UK-based Dr Gauruv Malhan as well as Dr Marie English, a consultant psychologist attached to the Central Mental Hospital.

Ms Justice Greally said evidence will also be heard from a large number of garda witnesses from areas including Newbridge, Kildare, Athy, Rathangan, Portlaoise, Tallaght and Naas.

She said the trial is expected to last for two weeks with the possibility that it may extend slightly beyond that.

The trial gets under way tomorrow morning at 11.30am.