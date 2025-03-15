Man charged with attempted murder of two women stabbed in Co Down

Jason Rhodes appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with attempting to murder two women and other offences

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder two women who were stabbed in Co Down.

Jason Rhodes (26), of Stream Street in Downpatrick, was charged with a number of offences when he appeared in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The offences relate to an incident at a property in Stream Street on Friday.

The defendant was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, assault on a police constable and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The court was told that the weapon was a zombie knife.

Mr Rhodes nodded when asked if he understood the charges. A detective constable told the court that she could connect Mr Rhodes to the charges.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody until April 10th.

During the incident on Friday, a 35-year-old woman sustained a serious knife wound to her neck and other lacerations to her head and face, while a second woman, who is in her 50s, also sustained stab wounds. Police in Northern Ireland said the injuries sustained by the women were serious but not life-threatening. – PA