Teen (19) pleads guilty to murdering man on Dublin street

A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to murdering a man on a Dublin street in 2023.

The plea follows a Supreme Court ruling last year that, despite now reaching adulthood, he will not face a mandatory life sentence because he was a child when he committed the offence.

The teenager can no longer be named due to another Supreme Court decision that yesterday overturned a Court of Appeal judgment that had allowed a child before the courts to be identified if they turn 18 during the course of proceedings.

The defendant pleaded guilty on Friday to the murder of Aaron Keating on June 13th, 2023, at Main Street, Ongar, Dublin 15.

Mr Keating, who was in his 40s and from Blanchardstown, suffered serious wounds following an assault. He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.

The teen previously sought to halt the proceedings against him because, having aged out while awaiting trial, he faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of murder. However, following a recent Supreme Court ruling, judges now have discretion when sentencing a person who committed murder while a child, regardless of what age they are when they come before the courts.

The remains of Aaron Keating who was killed in June 2023 in Ongar village. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Following the guilty plea, prosecution senior counsel James Dwyer said the mandatory sentencing regime does not apply and a full sentencing hearing would be required. Séamus Clarke SC, for the defendant, said his client had no convictions at the time of the murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded the defendant in custody until a sentencing hearing on June 30th.