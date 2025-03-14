Convicted rapist falsely imprisoned and raped woman (18) just days after arriving in Ireland

Randi Gladstone (41), formally from Guyana in South America, was found guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment in August 2023

A convicted rapist who was only in Ireland for a few days before he raped, sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned a young woman has been jailed for 10 years.

Randi Gladstone (41), formally from Guyana in South America, was found guilty by a Central Criminal Court jury earlier this year of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment in a holiday complex in Co Dublin, on August 25th, 2023.

Gladstone has 19 previous convictions from the UK, which include convictions for rape, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment. Gladstone has been in custody since August 2023.

Passing sentence on Friday, Mr Justice Patrick McGrath said this offending has had a “profound impact” on the young woman, who was 18 at the time. He noted she has “suffered significant emotional distress and is nervous and anxious when out”.

He said Gladstone “preyed on this young vulnerable woman”.

“This is a very serious offence with a considerable breach of trust. The defendant took advantage of this young woman’s young age, vulnerability and inexperience”.

The judge rejected the defence claim that this was opportunistic and said Gladstone’s actions “clearly show cunning and planning”.

The judge said he “cannot ignore the defendant’s appalling previous convictions”.

Judge McGrath sentenced Gladstone to 10 years in prison.

Det Garda Carol Corrigan told Patrick Gageby SC, prosecuting, that Gladstone approached the victim as she stood outside her hotel room, having previously interacted with her and her family.

Gladstone asked her to step into his room so he could ask her something.

She did so but immediately knew something was not right, the court heard. He asked her if she had a boyfriend and told her she was beautiful. He then asked her to “hook up”. She did not know what that meant, and when he explained it to her, she said no. He told her he loved her and would take care of her.

Det Gda Corrigan said Gladstone asked if he could kiss her and offered her money and she again said no. The victim went to leave, but Gladstone kissed her and she froze.

He began to kiss her body and unbuckle and remove her shorts and underwear. He told her to relax before digitally penetrating her and then raping her.

The court heard the young woman did not fight back due to fear. When Gladstone was finished, he told her to “come back later for more”.

He then looked up and down the corridor before the young woman ran to her room. She told her mother what had happened. Her mother confronted Gladstone, who denied all misconduct.

A short time later, the woman and her family visited St Vincent’s Hospital.

Early the next morning, Gladstone bought a ferry ticket to the UK. However, he was unable to board as he was barred from re-entering the UK.

He was arrested a short time later and questioned. He denied the allegations, saying the activity was consensual.

A victim impact statement, read out by the victim’s brother, described the emotional stress, nightmares, depression and anger she has suffered.

“I hurt myself with a lighter for a while, but I still hurt inside. That was when I thought about not being alive anymore,” she wrote.

The woman said she is “grateful for justice” and she thanked the judge, jury, prosecution team and gardaí.

John Peart SC, defending, said Gladstone’s previous convictions for rape in the UK are from the same case and date back to 2001.

Mr Peart said his client still maintains that the activity was consensual.

Counsel said his client is a foreign national, and serving time in an Irish prison would be difficult.