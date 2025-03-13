Delgany businessman accused in standoff with sheriff may seek bail changes

A businessman who was involved in a standoff with a sheriff over possession of a house in Co Wicklow last month, may apply to amend his bail conditions, Bray District Court has been told.

Brian McDonagh (64) formerly of Drummin House, Drummin East, Delgany, Co Wicklow, is facing one charge of wilfully obstructing or interfering with a sheriff contrary to Section 110 of the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provision) Act 2023.

He is also facing a second charge that in the course of a dispute he produced an article likely to unlawfully intimidate another person, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at Drummin House on February 24th this year.

On that date members of Garda armed response unit, ambulance crews and Garda negotiators attended the scene at the house after the sheriff had sought possession of it. Mr McDonagh was subsequently arrested.

At Thursday’s hearing in Bray District Court, Geoffrey Nwadike of GN & Co Solicitors for Mr McDonagh said his client was signing on at Greystones Garda station every day, in keeping with his bail conditions.

However, Mr Nwadike said Mr McDonagh’s new address in Dublin might make this onerous. He told Judge John O’Leary that he was prepared to apply to the court to amend the signing on requirement, to nominate a Garda station in Dublin, rather than Greystones.

Mr Nwadike said the application was not being made immediately, but could be made at a court sitting in two weeks.

Garda Tony Quinn of Bray Garda station told the court directions were still awaited by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case. He said some progress may be made in two weeks time.

Judge O’Leary remanded Mr McDonagh on continuing bail to Bray District Court on March 27th. He said existing bail conditions would continue to apply.

The conditions which were granted at a previous court hearing on March 3rd include Mr McDonagh’s own bond of €100; that he stay away from Drummin House; that he sign on at Greystones Garda station each day between 9am and 9pm and that he provide a mobile phone number and a new address to the Garda.