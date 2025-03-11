Taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting 18-year-old passenger

Badruzzaman Masum (47), of Forest Mews, Swords, Co. Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault of a 18-year-old woman. Photograph: Collins Courts

A taxi driver who sexually assaulted a teenage passenger after speaking to her in a crude manner has been jailed for two years.

Badruzzaman Masum (47), of Forest Mews, Swords, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault of the then 18-year-old on November 27th, 2024.

The father of four has no previous convictions.

Garda Ciara Ryan told barrister Marc Murphy, prosecuting, that the victim ordered the taxi using an app to pick her up in a Dublin suburb about 2.30am.

Once in the taxi, Masum touched her thigh a number of times and started making crude comments about sexual activity. It became apparent to the teenager that Masum was not travelling in the correct direction, so she offered to allow him to use a maps app on her phone. He then suggested she should sit in the front of the vehicle with him so he could see her phone.

Gda Ryan said the driver ultimately dropped her home, but he embraced her and groped her breast roughly as she was getting out of the taxi.

She made a complaint to gardaí, and Masum was identified through CCTV footage and analysis of the app the teenager had used.

He was arrested and interviewed but did not make any admissions. A victim impact statement was prepared for the case and handed into court but not read out.

Defence counsel said Masum has not worked as a taxi driver since he entered his plea last November. He said his client accepts it was a significant breach of trust and the teenager was entitled to a quiet journey but “this didn’t occur in this case”.

Judge Patricia Ryan said the most aggravating feature in the case was the “very serious breach of trust” and the young age of the victim.

She acknowledged Masum has not come to Garda attention since and he has expressed remorse for his actions.

Judge Ryan jailed him for two years and said he is to be placed on the sex offender’s register.