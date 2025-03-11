Judge approves €30,000 settlement for boy whose finger was crushed in lift door at creche

Ben Carmody also suffered psychological issues after the accident, Circuit Court told

A judge has approved a €30,000 settlement for a boy whose finger was crushed and broken in an incident at his creche.

Ben Carmody was 2½ years old when the incident occurred in September 2020, Judge Fiona O’Sullivan was told.

The Circuit Civil Court heard on Tuesday how he had to have surgery on his ring finger under general anaesthetic.

The boy’s barrister, Ade Oluborode, told the court Ben fractured his finger and had significant bleeding when a lift door closed on it.

READ MORE

Ben (6), through his mother Pauline Carmody, of Belamine Woods, Stepaside, Dublin, sued Park Academy Childcare, at Beacon Hill, Dublin 18, alleging negligence.

Ms Carmody, in written evidence, told the court her son was taken to the emergency department of Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he underwent an X-ray and had surgical correction of his finger.

Ms Oluborode said Ben suffered psychological issues following the accident, including general anxiety, difficulty sleeping and a phobia of blood.

She said Ben attended nine months of therapy to alleviate his symptoms and may require support in the future.

Ms Oluborode, who recommended acceptance of the settlement offer, said liability was not an issue as the creche was responsible for ensuring the safety of the children in its care.

Judge O’Sullivan approving the creche’s offer, which she said she considered to be fair and reasonable.