Sisters lost half their family after reporting sexual abuse by older cousin, court hears

Two sisters who were sexually abused by an older cousin have described how they lost half of their family after not being believed when they reported the offending.

The women told the court their lives were “ruined” by the first man’s abuse when they were children.

The 33-year-old first accused man, who cannot be named to protect the woman’s identity, pleaded guilty to rape, oral rape and sexual assault of the older girl and sexual assault of the younger girl at their grandparents’ home, on dates between 2004 and 2008. The court heard he was 12 and his first victim was aged 10 when the offending began but he had behaved inappropriately towards her before this while they were playing.

The man’s older brother (34) pleaded guilty to one count of rape and sexual assault of the older girl once in 2005. Neither of the brothers have any previous convictions.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was odd that people did not believe the women, especially after the accused men have pleaded guilty.

He acknowledged people sometimes have difficulty accepting horrible things but said he was not going to speculate.

He told the women that what happened was not their fault, they were young children and had no reason to feel ashamed. He commended their strength.

Remanding the men in custody, Mr Justice Hunt adjourned sentencing until March 31st.

An investigating garda told the court the first victim recalled a rape occurring around when she was 10 after her cousin called her into a bedroom. She said the accused raped her frequently from then on.

On one occasion, she said, the first defendant raped her and then told his brother: “Now you need to have a go.”

She said she was also forced to perform oral sex on the first defendant.

Her younger sister was sexually abused by the first defendant beginning when she was seven years old and the accused was 14 years old. This offending occurred between 2005 and 2008.

The court heard the second man was only charged in relation to one incident with one child. He was 14 years old at the time of his offence.

The younger sister made a complaint in 2021, leading to the abuse against her elder sister emerging.

The first man was arrested and told gardaí he could not recall much but accepted the veracity of what the women said. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The second man denied raping his cousin but accepted there was sexual contact.

In her victim impact statement, the older victim said her very first memory was being abused by her cousin.

She said the abuse left her feeling worthless, unlovable, ashamed and unclean. She suffers panic attacks and has post-traumatic stress.

She said her younger sister is the only member of her family still in her life.

The younger sister said she was a happy-go-lucky child before the abuse, but has been forever changed.

She said she does not think she would ever feel safe again. She said she has lost half of her family, who do not believe her.

The first man said he was “truly sorry” and sickened by how he made them feel. He referenced trauma he suffered as a child and said he has sought therapy.

John Hayden SC, defending the first man, said his client had access to pornographic images from a young age.

Dara Foynes SC, defending the second man, outlined that he had difficulty recalling the events during Garda interviews but told gardaí he had no reason to disbelieve her and was sorry for what happened.