Alan Vial and Nikita Burns found guilty of murdering man (66) whose body was thrown over Sliabh Liag

Nikita Burns, of Carrick, and Alan Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, have been found guilty of the murder of Robert 'Robin' Wilkin.

Alan Vial and Nikita Burns have both been found guilty of murdering 66-year-old Robert (Robin) Wilkin, whose body was thrown over the cliffs at Sliabh Liag, one of Donegal’s most popular tourist attractions.

The jury of seven women and five men at the Central Criminal Court returned their majority ten-to-two verdicts in respect of each accused. Following the verdict, Mr Justice Paul McDermott exempted them from further jury service for ten years.

Nikita Burns wept as prison officers escorted her from the court while Vial chatted with members of his legal team. Both will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment at a sentencing hearing on Friday when members of the victim’s family will be invited to make a statement to the court.

Vial (39), from Drumanoo Head, Killybegs and Burns (23), of Carrick, Co Donegal had pleaded not guilty to Mr Wilkin’s murder in Donegal on June 25th, 2023.

The jury heard that Mr Wilkin suffered at least two depressed fractures to the head before he was put over Sliabh Liag, one of Ireland’s most outstanding tourist attractions and some of the tallest cliffs in Europe.

The Irish Coastguard recovered his body from the sea eight days later. Due to predator damage and decomposition, State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster was unable to identify a cause of death. She also noted multiple fractures but could not say if those were caused by the fall over the cliff or by a prior assault.

However, the two fractures to the back of the head were not consistent with the fall down the cliff and were “entirely consistent” with having been caused by a bloody rock found by gardai at the top of the cliffs. DNA testing showed that the blood on the rock and hairs that were clinging to it belonged to Robin Wilkin.