Conor McGregor ordered to pay legal costs of bid to stop spread of CCTV footage from civil rape trial

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay the legal costs of an application restraining dissemination of CCTV footage used in a High Court civil trial which culminated in a jury decision that he raped a woman in a Dublin hotel.

Mr McGregor was the “author of his own misfortune” because he last January reposted a media article about “some nonsense” posted on social media by an Italian business partner, Gabriel Ernesto Rapisarda, suggesting the CCTV would be published on the internet that month, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said.

That led to an application in January by lawyers for Nikita Hand restraining the dissemination of the footage which the judge granted on the basis he considered there was a “real danger” it could be published.

He was satisfied Mr McGregor had since given “a full explanation” in three affidavits relating to the CCTV footage, he said. In those, McGregor said he had deleted the footage, had not released it to Mr Rapisarda or anyone else, and recognised an implied undertaking not to release the CCTV material.

In the circumstances, there was no need for continuation of the order, the judge held.

Because it was “inevitable” Mr McGregor was “going to bring this on himself” by reposting in January the article about Mr Rapisarda’s post, the judge said he, “regrettably and rather reluctantly” would grant Ms Hand the legal costs of this application.

On the application of Remy Farrell SC, with barrister Shelley Horan, for Mr McGregor, he placed a stay on the costs order pending appeal.

Mr Farrell had earlier argued there was no need for Ms Hand to seek the January order restraining publication of the CCTV but the judge accepted arguments by John Gordon SC, instructed by solicitor Dave Coleman, the application was necessary in light of Mr McGregor’s reposting of the article.

Mr McGregor has lodged an appeal in the Court of Appeal against the jury finding last November in favour of Ms Hand. A hearing date for his appeal has not yet been fixed.

Ms Hand (35), a mother of one from Drimnagh, was awarded almost €250,000 damages against Mr McGregor on foot of the jury decision that he raped her in the Beacon Hotel in Sandyford on December 9th, 2018. The jury found James Lawrence (35), of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, a friend of Mr McGregor’s, had not assaulted her in the hotel after Mr McGregor left.

The CCTV played at the trial showed Ms Hand interacting with the two men in the car park and in the elevator to and from the hotel’s penthouse suite. Ms Hand denied the footage contradicted her claims, saying she found it a “very hard watch” as she was drunk and stumbling and it did not take away from the fact she was “brutally raped and battered”.

The judge was told last January Mr Rapisarda had reportedly posted on social media the CCTV would be released in January, would change the public’s view of Mr McGregor and boost sales of his stout.

When restraining dissemination of the footage on January 16th, Mr Justice Owens said the civil jury had “conclusively” determined Mr McGregor raped Ms Hand in the hotel.

Mr McGregor was not entitled to disseminate “bits and pieces” of discovered material and does not get “another run” at the case by throwing out allegations on social media that Ms Hand lied in the case, or by using “surrogates”, he said. Dissemination of the CCTV would breach Mr McGregor’s obligations under the court’s discovery process, be a civil contempt and a potential breach of Ms Hand’s privacy rights, he said.

The judge also directed Mr McGregor to provide an affidavit dealing with the CCTV issue and three affidavits were provided. In those, Mr McGregor said he had deleted all copies of the CCTV from his phones and devices. He said he had discussed the CCTV with his partner, Dee Devlin, but he had not released, to any person, copies of it or published or circulated it and an order restraining its dissemination was unnecessary.

In court today, Mr Gordon submitted Mr McGregor had “not quite” done what he was meant to do in relation to the CCTV. Mr McGregor had said he had not released it but has not said he has not “caused any person to receive it”, counsel said.

Mr Coleman had, in an affidavit, said a question arose as to how Mr Rapisarda saw the CCTV, counsel said. Mr McGregor’s reposting of the article about Mr Rapisarda’s post concerning the CCTV to Mr McGregor’s ten million followers which was “at odds” with his suggestion he never had a conversation with Mr Rapisarda about it.

Opposing any further order, Mr Farrell said the “purpose of all this” was to keep the controversy alive. There was no basis for the restraining order, it was sought on foot of hearsay, Mr McGregor’s affidavits had addressed the matter and the issues now being raised by the other side were akin to “whack a mole”.

During exchanges with counsel, the judge said Mr McGregor’s posting of the media article was “perhaps not the wisest thing to do” but he was “perfectly satisfied” with Mr McGregor’s affidavits and that Mr McGregor understood he has an implied obligation not to disseminate the CCTV.

In all the circumstances, he saw no need to make a further order, the judge held.