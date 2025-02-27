Man found guilty of murdering Lisa Thompson in her Dublin home

Lisa Thompson (52) was murdered in her home on on May 9th 2022. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

A jury has taken just over three hours to find a man guilty of murdering mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, who was strangled and stabbed to death in her own home.

Brian McHugh with an address at Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun in Dublin 11, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Thompson (52) at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun in Dublin 11 on May 9th 2022.

A forensic scientist told the Central Criminal Court trial that a bloodstained window blind cord found wrapped around the deceased’s neck contained McHugh’s DNA, while the prosecution argued that he could be seen on CCTV footage near Ms Thompson’s home on the night of the killing.

Evidence was heard that Ms Thompson – who was stabbed 11 times in the chest – was dealing prescription drugs from her home.

More to follow ...