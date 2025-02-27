Fifth man arrested as part of Anne Street South stabbing investigation charged over attack

Quham Babatunde died after being stabbed following a row outside a music event

A fifth man arrested during the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of stabbing victim Quham Babatunde in Dublin has been charged with attacking another man in the city centre that night.

Mr Babatunde, who was 34 and from Nigeria, died after being stabbed on Anne Street South in the city centre at around 3am on February 15th.

It happened after a row started among people leaving a Valentine’s night music event.

Gardaí found him unresponsive, and he was rushed to St James’s Street Hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

READ MORE

Bakuani Diavisi (25) of Cardy Rock, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Pearse Street Garda station.

He was charged with assault causing harm to another named male at Dawson Street, Dublin 2, on February 15th.

Mr Diavisi appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court on Thursday

Garda Ciara Tyrell said Mr Diavisi “made no reply” when charged and added that she intended to object to bail.

However, defence solicitor Evan Moore said, “We are reserving our position in relation to bail,” and he asked for the case to be adjourned until March 4th.

Judge Cheatle remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on that date.

He also noted gardaí need to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the defence must give the prosecution 48 hours' notice if they intend to apply for bail.

Legal aid was granted after the defence solicitor said his client was “not working”.

Dressed in a black tracksuit and sleeveless jacket, Mr Diavisi, who has yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court but blew a kiss to a woman in the public gallery as the hearing concluded.

Mr Babatunde had been living in the Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin pending his international protection application.

Four other men have already come before the courts on charges connected to his murder or other alleged incidents in the area that night.

On Wednesday, Sean Forde (23) with an address at Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was charged with violent disorder at Anne Street South on February 15th and he was refused bail at Dublin District Court.

Three co-defendants have yet to make bail applications and remain in custody.

Ryan Ndede (23) of Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Co Dublin, was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast after boarding a ferry to England. He was charged with Quham Babatunde’s murder and remanded in custody after he appeared at Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

On February 19th, Rory Carr (21) of Ard na Greine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court on connected charges. Mr Carr was accused of assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde and his friend Adetola Adetuilehim at Anne Street South, and violent disorder.

A day earlier, at the same court, Jeffrey Bangu (21) of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Duke Lane and to Mr Adetuilehim. He was accused of violent disorder and the production of a knife during a fight at Anne Street South.