South Anne Street stabbing: Fourth man appears in court in connection with fatal assault

Quham Babatunde died after he was stabbed on Anne Street South in Dublin

Asylum seeker Quham Babatunde was stabbed three times and “lost his life in an unprovoked attack” during a Valentine’s night row in Dublin, a court has heard.

Sean Forde (23) was charged with violent disorder and refused bail by Judge John Cheatle on Wednesday.

Mr Babatunde, who was 34 and an asylum seeker from Nigeria, died after being stabbed in the city centre at about 3am on February 15th.

Mr Forde, with an address at Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, is charged with violent disorder at Anne Street South on the date. He is the fourth person charged in the investigation into the death of Mr Babatunde.

According to the charge, he and two co-defendants, Jeffery Bangu and Rory Carr, along with persons unknown, used or threatened to use unlawful violence that would cause a person to fear for their own or another’s safety.

Detective Garda Will McCarthy told Dublin District Court Mr Forde made no reply to the charge and exercised his right to silence when questioned.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda McCarthy said

the accused and a group of associates had a VIP booth in the Twenty Two Nightclub.

They left at about 2.30am when a large group of people emptied on to the street. He said the vast majority of the people leaving the venue were innocent bystanders.

At about 3am, a large fight broke out that was allegedly instigated by Mr Forde’s friends and multiple random people “for minor perceived slights”.

The court heard they put on ski masks and other facial obstructions to conceal their identities and acted aggressively.

It was alleged another person in the group viciously attacked Mr Babatunde.

Other members of the group were the primary aggressors in this incident, the judge was told.

It was alleged Mr Forde attempted to join in the disorder after others had already assaulted Mr Babatunde. The court heard Mr Babatunde was stabbed three times in the abdomen and back by another close associate of the accused.

The court heard that as Mr Babatunde recoiled from the stabbing and tried to get away from the attackers, he was allegedly punched in the head area by Mr Forde.

Mr Babatunde was then viciously attacked by the accused’s friends and ultimately received a fatal stab wound to the chest, the court heard.

The detective said one of Mr Babatunde’s friends, Adetola Adetuilehim, came to his aid and was set upon and badly assaulted by the same group.

Mr Forde was not involved in this but was among the group and “centrally involved in the violent disorder incident”, the officer said.

The judge denied bail and remanded Mr Forde in custody to appear again next Wednesday.

Three co-defendants have yet to make bail applications. They remain in custody.

Ryan Ndede (23), of Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Co Dublin, is charged with Mr Babatunde’s murder.

Rory Carr (21), of Ard na Greine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, is accused of violent disorder and assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde and Mr Adetuilehim.

Jeffrey Bangu (21), of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde and Mr Adetuilehim. He is accused of violent disorder and the production of a knife.

A fifth suspect has been arrested for questioning in connection with Mr Babatunde’s death.