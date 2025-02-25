Woman receives suspended sentence for inducing Dublin City Council in social housing fee deception

Judge Martin Nolan said Jane Dowling 'spotted an opportunity and decided to take it'. Photograph: Collins Courts

A woman who “spotted an opportunity” to avail of a fee from Dublin City Council for finding properties for social housing tenancies has been given a suspended sentence for deception.

Jane Dowling (54), of Newlands House, Baldonnell Road, Baldonnell, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to inducing Dublin City Council by deception to pay fees concerning a number of properties in Dublin on December 7th, 2018.

Dowling received €12,000 as a finder’s fee for sourcing rental properties on behalf of the council for tenants under the Housing Assistance Payments (Hap) scheme.

At the time, Dowling was working for a rental property company and was also running her own firm, City Properties, which had no connection to her employer.

She used the properties her employer had responsibility for but claimed the finders fee for these properties under her own company City Properties.

Dowling has since repaid the full amount.

Judge Martin Nolan said Dowling “spotted an opportunity and decided to take it”. He acknowledged she is the sole provider for her teenage daughter and accepted she is “unlikely to come before the courts again”.

“She has repaid the money; it would be unjust to imprison her,” said Judge Nolan before he sentenced her to one year which he suspended in full.

Det Garda Sarah Barry told barrister Aoife McNickle, prosecuting, that Dowling had been working for the property management company for a year between 2017 and 2018 before she became a casual worker for them.

At the same time, she was running her own business. Dowling became aware of the finder fees for sourcing properties for Hap tenancies and brought it to the attention of her employer. The company said it had no interest in availing of the scheme but Dowling went on to source rental properties held under the company and invoiced the council for the finder fee on behalf of City Properties.

Her employer was later tipped off about the deception and contacted gardaí.

Det Garda Barry said Dowling was arrested in September 2020 and prepared a statement accepting she had claimed the fees on behalf of her company while using the properties on her employer’s books.

Barrister Justin McQuade, defending, said his client acknowledges she had no right to claim the fees for the properties.

He said she is a single mother and was the sole provider for her daughter. She also acts as a carer for her parents.

He asked the court to take into account the fact she had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offence.