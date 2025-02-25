‘The sheriff was trespassing’: Man (64) appears in court over Delgany house stand-off

A man who was involved in a stand-off with members of the Garda Armed Response unit and the sheriff at a house in Delgany, Co Wicklow, on Monday, has been remanded in custody.

Brian McDonagh (64), whose address was given as Drummin House, Drummin East, Delgany, Co Wicklow, appeared at Bray District Court on Tuesday, charged with wilfully obstructing or interfering with a sheriff contrary to Section 110 of the Courts and Civil Law (Miscallaneous Provision) Act 2023.

Mr McDonagh was also charged that in the course of a dispute he produced an article likely to unlawfully intimidate another person, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Det Sgt Brian Shiggins, of Greystones Garda station, gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. He told Judge John O’Leary that Mr McDonagh had replied, “the sheriff was trespassing,” when the charge of obstruction or interference had been put to him.

Det Sgt Shiggins said that when the charge under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act was put to him, Mr McDonagh had replied: “I disagree with that charge.”

The court was told by Geoffrey Nwadike, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, that his client was not, as yet, applying for bail.

Judge O’Leary granted an application from Mr Nwadike for legal aid and said the question of bail could be the subject of an application at a later date.

He remanded Mr O’Leary in custody to appear by video link at Bray District Court on March 3rd.