Alleged trespassers agree to orders for council’s possession of former home of 1916 Rising leader

A group of alleged trespassers occupying a derelict building that was once the home of 1916 Rising leader Tom Clarke have agreed to an order directing Dublin City Council (DCC) can take possession of the building by early April.

Gavin Mooney SC, for the council, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Tuesday there was consent for an order giving his client vacant possession of 55 Amiens Street by April 12th.

The local authority spent €630,000 purchasing the run-down Georgian building in 2018 with plans to transform it into a museum and community centre. The court previously heard works have not begun as a chosen contractor pulled out in 2023, but the council is “anxious” to revive its restoration plan.

DCC brought proceedings in November seeking to restrain “persons unknown” from trespassing at the listed building. It said it received reports of unauthorised occupation of the premises last May.

Mr Mooney said a motion for an inspection of the house could be adjourned until after the date for possession. The council had wanted earlier access to assess damage caused by Storm Éowyn or potentially by the current occupants.

Mr Mooney said there was also consent for an order joining 11 individuals as co-defendants in the case.

Mr Justice Cregan commended the parties for reaching an agreement. Mr Mooney described the agreement as “a compromise”.

Jem Cleaver, an occupant of the premises who represented the defendants in court throughout the proceedings, said she would be “very upset” if she was to walk past the building in future and see the council still hadn’t used it.