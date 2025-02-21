Woman (60s) charged following death of cyclist (40s) in road traffic collision in Dublin last year

Gardaí have charged a woman (60s) in relation to a road traffic collision in Dublin in which a cyclist, a man in his 40s, died last February.

The victim, John Walsh, was a father of three from Malahide and a member of the UCD Cycling Club. He worked as a solicitor for AIB.

The collision occurred on the Malahide Road in Dublin early on the morning of Sunday, February 18th. The woman is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Mr Walsh was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries after the collision, which happened at 9.30am on the Malahide Road in Kinsealy.

He died from his injuries later that day in Beaumont Hospital.