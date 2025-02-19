Second man due in court over fatal stabbing outside Dublin nightclub

A man is due in court on Wednesday in connection with to the fatal stabbing of Quham Babatunde in Dublin.

He is one of three men arrested during an investigation into the 34-year-old Nigerian asylum seeker’s death after an incident on Anne Street South in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

It occurred at around 3am after a row at a music event between two groups of people spilled onto the street.

Quham Babatunde was found unresponsive by gardaí at the scene and was treated by emergency services personnel. He was taken to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead deceased a short time later.

Jeffrey Bangu (21), appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Bangu of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Duke Lane Street and to Adetola Adetuilehim at Anne Street South. Mr Adetuilhim was hospitalised following the incident.

Mr Bangu is also charged with engaging in violent disorder with persons unknown, and production of a knife during the course of a fight at Anne Street South.

Garda David Dolan said the accused was charged shortly after 2am on Tuesday at Pearse Street Garda station.

The court heard he made “no reply to the charges” and he was refused station bail so he had to appear in court.

Garda Dolan added that there would be strenuous objections if there is a bail application.

However, defence counsel Kyle Talbot informed the judge that there was no bail application.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded Mr Bangu in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on February 25th for direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Murphy directed that gardaí must have 48 hours notice if the accused intended to seek bail.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was unemployed.

A third man who was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast had his period of detention extended by a further 36 hours on Tuesday.