Man charged with rape and false imprisonment of girl (17) in west Cork

A man has appeared in the court charged with the rape and false imprisonment of 17-year-old girl at a location in west Co Cork.

The accused, who is in his 20s and cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Macroom District Court on Wednesday.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Det Garda Lisa O’Sullivan, from the Protective Services Unit based in Dunmanway, said the accused made no reply when the four charges were put to him at 5.10pm on Tuesday.

The man is charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault causing harm and one count of false imprisonment.

The charges all relate to the same incident which is alleged to have occurred at a location in west Cork last Sunday, February 16th.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming told the court he would not be making a bail application on behalf of his client at this stage. He said he had no questions for the arresting gardaí.

Mr Fleming said he would reserve his position regarding bail and would give the State 48 hours notice if he intended to make an application.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody to appear before Bandon District Court next Monday. Legal aid was granted by the judge.